WATCH: JJ Watt Breaks Down in Tears During Surprise Farewell Video

The night before J.J. Watt’s final football game was going just fine until his team unveiled a surprise farewell tribute video that brought the future Hall of Famer to tears.

During a team meeting before the Cardinals final tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph surprised Watt by playing a tribute video that contained messages from friends, family, and competitors.

“Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time,” Tom Brady said. “It was an honor to share the field with you.”

Watt’s brother, T.J. Watt, an incredible defensive player in his own right, credited his older brother with showing him what could be accomplished through hard work.

“Brother, J.J., I just want to say congratulations on retirement,” T.J. said. “You ending up in the NFL and you being Defensive Player of the Year, and you having all the success that you had, showed me that it’s possible.”
Watt of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Santa Clara,...

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

“It has been such an honor to watch you work your ass off these past years and do whatever you needed to do to be the best,” Watt’s wife Kealia said. “You’ve been so generous and kind and loving to everybody around you, and you never forgot who you are.

“I know Koa will be so proud to be your son.”

Watt closes out his 11-year career with 110.5 sacks. From 2012-2015, while with the Texans, Watt achieved a level of dominance few if any have ever attained. During those four seasons, he compiled 69 sacks including two 20.5-sack seasons. Watt only compiled 34.5 sacks in his final four seasons due to a series of serious injuries. J.J. Watt is a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer. Had it not been for the injuries that slowed him down towards the middle and end of his career, he would probably be considered the greatest pass rusher and arguably the greatest overall defensive player of all time.

