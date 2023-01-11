WATCH: JJ Watt Breaks Down in Tears During Surprise Farewell Video

The night before J.J. Watt’s final football game was going just fine until his team unveiled a surprise farewell tribute video that brought the future Hall of Famer to tears.

During a team meeting before the Cardinals final tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph surprised Watt by playing a tribute video that contained messages from friends, family, and competitors.

“Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time,” Tom Brady said. “It was an honor to share the field with you.”

Watt’s brother, T.J. Watt, an incredible defensive player in his own right, credited his older brother with showing him what could be accomplished through hard work.