PETA Urges University of Georgia to Stop Using Live Bulldog Mascot

Animal extremist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has launched an all-out offensive against the University of Georgia for using live bulldogs as its mascot during games.

The animal rights group sent a letter to school President Jere Morehead this week demanding that the school replace its English Bulldog mascot, named Ugh X, with a human from now on, according to TMZ Sports.

The letter claims that the school’s use of a bulldog increases the likelihood that people will want to continue breeding and buying “breathing-impaired” breeds such as the bulldog.

PETA released a statement to the press saying, “As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?”

“PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way,” the group added.

It is not very likely that the school will bow to the organization’s demands. The University of Georgia has been using live bulldogs since the 1950s, starting with Uga I.

Uga is locked in back in Athens 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ksm0yUnV6t — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2023

