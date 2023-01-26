Ex-NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dies Suddenly at 25

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at 25, the Lions reported on Tuesday.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement, according to ESPN. “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

“He’s a guy that has this laid-back (attitude),” Lions linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard said in December of 2021, SB Nation reported. “I tell him he belongs on the beach because he has this laid-back demeanor to him. He needs to be pushed. As long as you push him, you hold him accountable, he answers that bell every time. I’m definitely impressed with his growth and development.”

Lemonier leaves behind his girlfriend, who is pregnant with his child.

The Hialeah, Florida, native was originally an L.A. Chargers undrafted free agent in 2020 before playing for seven games with the Lions in 2021. He finished his season with Detroit with 17 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He spent part of the 2022 preseason training with the Arizona Cardinals but was waived in August.

Lemonier was drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in November but signed with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers instead. He was shortly traded to the Birmingham Stallions and was expected to play this coming season.

Lemonier played college football at Liberty.

