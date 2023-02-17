Jackson State Football Player Suddenly Collapses with Cardiac Arrest, Now in a Coma

A college football player at Mississippi’s Jackson State University collapsed with cardiac arrest after complaining of stomach pains on Wednesday, according to reports.

Sophomore Kaseem Vauls reportedly began feeling ill on Tuesday night and collapsed by the following day. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent an “emergency procedure,” according to his father, WLBT reported.

On Thursday, Kassem Vauls, the player’s father, tweeted to friends and family that his son was at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was “heavily sedated” after surgery.

Vauls added that his son is on a respirator so “his organs can rest and not work so hard.”

The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son! — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) February 16, 2023

Vauls has not reported what might have caused the stomach pains or the cardiac arrest.

The student is a defensive lineman with the Jackson State Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M ahead of the 2022 season.

