‘Shameful!’: Chiefs Fans Rebuke Team for Drunken Super Bowl Celebration

While many Kansas City Chiefs fans are still on a high after their team won Super Bowl LVII, some fans were disgusted by the team’s alcohol-fueled celebration event last Wednesday.

A series of letters to the editor were published by the Kansas City Star in which Chiefs fans vented their frustration with the bad role models that the players turned out to be with their drunken revelry, Fox News reported.

During the official Super Bowl celebration last week, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to some very hard partying. At one point, Mahomes was so blasted he even handed a fan the team’s replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy and then casually walked away from the prize, leaving it in the hands of the fan. The accidental gift even caused Tom Brady to laugh about the incident.

Of course, Brady was also accused of being too drunk in public after the Super Bowl.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

But not everyone thought the drunken escapades of the Chiefs were amusing. And some took to the pages of the Star to blast the team for bragging about their alcoholic partying.

One fan wrote that the drinking “should not have been allowed by coach Andy Reid” and added that “a drinking Chief is not a good role model for young fans who are there to see their heroes. Second, even the adult fans don’t want to see drunken players at this important celebration. Third, tragic things happen when drinking is involved.”

“Some Chiefs even bragged through social media about how drunk they were afterward. I am ashamed that players I cheered for could barely walk after they got off the bus. No doubt this spectacle made the news in other cities.,” the fan added.

Another fan wrote, “I was surprised and dismayed to see that Patrick Mahomes and other players were drinking alcohol again,” referencing the similar actions seen when the Chief won the Super Bowl in 2020.

“Next time there’s a victory parade, please imbibe your alcohol privately and discreetly. Impressionable young people deserve better role models than what you’ve displayed twice,” the fan exclaimed.

