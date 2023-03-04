VIDEO: Jackson Mahomes, QB Pat Mahomes’ Brother, Accused of Assault by Kansas City Waiter and Restaurant Owner

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes, is accused of assault by a waiter and bar owner from an incident that reportedly occurred late last month.

According to the Kansas City Star, Mahomes is accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter and then forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, a 40-year-old restaurant owner.

Vaughn owns Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, an establishment in a Kansas City suburb. The reported incident involving Mahomes occurred on February 25, and Vaughn says she has provided footage of the alleged incident.

Other than being Pat Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes is best known as a prolific poster of videos on Instagram and TikTok

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Mahomes’ attorney said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Vaughn characterized Mahomes’ advances as unwelcome and unexpected. She also says she believes he was intoxicated at the time.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

According to the waiter, his altercation with Mahomes began when the brother of the NFL star wouldn’t let him retrieve his water bottle from the restaurant office.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the waiter said, “and I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out. … And he’s like, No, get out, get out.”

Vaughn claims that when she talked to Mahomes about the incident one-on-one, he grabbed her by the neck and left a bruise.

The restaurant owner says she told Mahomes, “It’s disgusting. Like you’re a child and he was trying to say ‘we should be a power couple, and I’m like, ‘clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’”

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed the existence of an investigation into Mahomes but has offered no further comment.