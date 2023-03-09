Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Booked in Connection with Drive-By Shooting

AWR Hawkins

Fifty-three-year-old former NBA star Shawn Kemp was reportedly booked in connection with a Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting in a Tacoma, Washington, parking lot.

A video purporting to show Kemp firing a gun at the scene has made its way onto the internet:

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted about the incident:

Although the Tacoma Police Department tweet did not name Kemp, CBS Sports reported “Kemp is listed on the Pierce County Corrections Booking website with the drive-by shooting listed as the charge.”

FOX 13 noted no one was injured in the shooting.

CBS Sports pointed out that Kemp was arrested in 2006 “for drug possession in Washington after he and another man were found with cocaine, marijuana, and a semiautomatic pistol.” That same year he was detained in Houston “for misdemeanor marijuana possession.”

