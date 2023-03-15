Carson Briere, a student at Mercyhurst University and the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, has been accused of throwing a disabled student’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local bar in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Last weekend, many were outraged when a video of the incident was posted to social media in which it appears that Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere is seen playing around with a wheelchair before purposefully pushing the device down a flight of stairs before entering the bar, Fox News reported.

He is the guy in the white hat. His father is Daniel Briere from the @NHL pic.twitter.com/6EFvj6m4oX — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Mercyhurst officials say that they are now investigating the incident.

“Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating,” the school said in a statement.

According to reports, the disabled student whose chair was needlessly tossed down the stairs had to be physically carried out of the bar and to his fallen chair.

Briere played 30 games for the university during the 2022-23 season, scored five goals, and earned eight assists.

The player’s father, Daniel Briere, has been serving as the NHL team’s interim GM after the team dismissed Chuck Fletcher.

Daily-use wheelchairs (as opposed to medical and hospital chairs, which are less robust) can cost from hundreds and up into the several thousands of dollars.

