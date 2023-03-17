VP Kamala Harris Met with Round of Boos at NCAA Tournament Game in Des Moines

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s NCAA tournament game, but was met with a round of boos when her presence was announced in Des Moines, Iowa.

Harris came out to show support for her college team as Howard University faced Kansas at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. But many decided to show how little they supported Harris back as boos outweighed the cheers when her name was mentioned, according to Fox News.

Harris was also blasted for her pep talk to the losing team after the Bisons took a 96 to 68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud,” she reportedly told the players. “You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.”

“So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners,” she concluded.

Many on social media felt the VP’s pep talk missed the mark:

