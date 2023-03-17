VP Kamala Harris Met with Round of Boos at NCAA Tournament Game in Des Moines

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s NCAA tournament game, but was met with a round of boos when her presence was announced in Des Moines, Iowa.

Harris came out to show support for her college team as Howard University faced Kansas at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. But many decided to show how little they supported Harris back as boos outweighed the cheers when her name was mentioned, according to Fox News.

Apparently, Vice President Kamala Harris is here in Wells Fargo Arena to support her alma mater, Howard. They just put her up on the big screen and the a good portion of the arena started to boo lmao Iowa at its finest — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) March 16, 2023

Kamala Harris was booed by the crowd at a surprise March Madness appearance in Iowa as she watched her alma mater Howard University fall to Kansas, according to the AP. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnZakJOhXa — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 17, 2023

Harris was also blasted for her pep talk to the losing team after the Bisons took a 96 to 68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud,” she reportedly told the players. “You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.”

“So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners,” she concluded.

"You made all us Bison so proud." ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Many on social media felt the VP’s pep talk missed the mark:

After losing in the NCAA tournament, the team had to get a locker room speech from……Kamala Harris You can literally feel the cringe in the room. I’m speechless https://t.co/XiuAHIYQ9H — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) March 17, 2023

Truly feel bad for these guys. They lost the game and then had to be subjected to this speech. https://t.co/bqcRecC7aN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2023

Seriously cruel to subject these players to one of her inane speeches. — BeeLady (@miamivandynyu) March 17, 2023

I’ve voted democrat for 30 years and this video has made me switch parties. — Daytona Moss (@DaytonaMoss) March 16, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston