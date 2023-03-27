Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Chargers, has accused the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of sexual assault at John Wayne Airport in Southern California.

In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, the lineman said that he told the male TSA agent to stop assaulting him, which prompted three more agents to swarm him.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me,” he wrote.

“I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he added. “And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so.”

The lineman said that he does not want sympathy points.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being,” he said.

I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me. — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being. @JohnWayneAir @City_of_Irvine @OCSheriff @OCGovCA — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

John Wayne Airport acknowledged the alleged incident in a statement to Fox News.

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning,” it said. “We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out its security screening responsibilities.”