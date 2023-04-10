NASCAR’s Cody Ware Arrested, Charged with Felony Assault by Strangulation

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Monday for felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault of a female.

Ware was arrested and charged in Iredell County, North Carolina. On Monday afternoon, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility confirmed the charges and announced that the racer was being held on a $3,000 bond.

Cody Ware drives for his father’s racing outfit, Rick Ware Racing.

Rick Ware Racing called up NASCAR Truck Series driver Matt Crafton to take the wheel of Ware’s No. 51 car for this weekend’s race at Bristol after announcing that Cody Ware would miss the race to deal with a “personal matter.” It is unknown if Crafton will helm the No. 51 car for the remainder of the season.

Statement from Rick Ware Racing Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter. Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Crafton has more than 500 overall-starts in his NASCAR career, winning… pic.twitter.com/hUURe7RM6Q — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 8, 2023

This is not the first time a member of the Ware family has faced assault charges. In October 2021, Cody’s brother and NASCAR Xfinity driver, Carson Ware, was suspended indefinitely due to three misdemeanors, including assault on a woman, simple assault, and damage to personal property.