Video of Trans Ballerina Admitted to Royal Academy of Dance Goes Viral

Warner Todd Huston

The Internet has been ridiculing the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance for its big announcement that it had admitted a lumbering, 6-foot-3, 33-year-old man claiming to be a woman as its “first transgender dancer.”

Video of former IT technician Sophie Rebecca shows the applicant performing a lackluster ballet more fitting for a Monty Python sketch than a ballet stage, and people are blasting the academy’s “inclusive” award. In the video, Rebecca seems to be sleepwalking through the dance routine with dull twirls, lazy arm movements, and halfhearted leaps.

One Twitter user compared the clumsy performance by showing a video of a young girl whose moves seem crisp and precise by comparison:

Redux later relayed a bit more information on this new dance applicant. It seems that Rebecca passed his Royal Academy of Dance Intermediate Foundation ballet exams with Merit in 2017 and has since performed professionally in the U.S. But it is unknown if he danced ballet.

Whether Mr. Rebecca is or is not, many people on Twitter were outraged that this ox-like fellow was afforded a spot in the Royal Academy. They feel his inclusion is just more woke nonsense that makes a mockery of women.

It seems likely that there is more to this story, and we don’t quite have all the details about what Mr. Rebecca will be doing at the prestigious dance academy. Still, few on the Internet are buying it, regardless.

