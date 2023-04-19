REPORT: ESPN to Begin Layoffs Early Next Week

The sports hub ESPN will be enacting layoffs early next week as its parent company, Disney, continues its downsizing phase.

Sources close to ESPN confirmed to NBC News that the layoffs will begin early next week and will likely target “some on-air talent and management.” The number of jobs on the ESPN chopping block remains unknown. The company has not commented on the matter. As Breitbart News reported, ESPN previously hinted that layoffs would be coming to the company a month ago, adding that “no one is immune.”

Disney is preparing to lay off 4,000 employees, and it has been reported that many of those layoffs will be at its ESPN cable sports network and its other side entertainment divisions. And insiders say no one is safe. According to the New York Post, the list of layoffs is set to be completed sometime over the next few weeks. Insiders have leaked information about an initial wave of layoffs to affect the jobs of some 4,000 employees. But Disney CEO Bob Iger was talking about 7,000 total layoffs in February, Breitbart News reported.

Disney has only just begun its round of layoffs, which will reportedly unfold in three phases. Starting next week, the company could be laying off thousands of jobs.

“The Walt Disney Co. will reportedly swing the ax again next week in what is expected to be the company’s largest massacre so far this year,” Breitbart News reported. “Thousands of jobs are on the chopping block as part of the woke company’s ongoing round of layoffs that will see a total of 7,000 workers lose their jobs.”

EXCLUSIVE: Walt Disney plans another big round of job cuts next week, eliminating thousands of positions, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division https://t.co/GmFNiOdb8i — Bloomberg (@business) April 19, 2023

“The cuts will include Disney’s TV, movie, theme parks and corporate teams, affecting every region where Disney operates, unnamed sources told Bloomberg News,” the report added. “Some workers will be notified of their layoffs as early as Monday. In all, Disney will eliminate about 15 percent of the staff in its entertainment division, which includes movie and TV production as well as streaming.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger replaced former CEO Bob Chapek after Disney took a nosedive under his leadership due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a series of woke blunders that destroyed the company’s brand beyond repair, starting when the company opposed Florida’s anti-groomer law that barred teachers from discussing sexuality with kindergarteners and third-graders.

As Breitbart News reported in January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) followed through on his promise to strip Disney of its self-governing status in his state.

“A new plan introduced by the state legislature Friday — with the backing of the governor — proposes a special law that would put in place state oversight over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, effectively ending Disney’s self-rule over its Orlando fiefdom where it has enjoyed numerous special privileges, including tax breaks, for five decades,” noted the report.

