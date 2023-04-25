Joe Rogan Blasts Bud Light’s ‘Cliche’ Patriotic Ad, Disses ‘Attention Whore’ Dylan Mulvaney

Joe Rogan has had about enough of Bud Light’s “stupid” and desperate “cliche” patriotic ad and the beer brand’s partner, “attention whore” Dylan Mulvaney.

The comedian and podcast king was both amused and disgusted over Bud Light’s complete inability to get past its Dylan Mulvaney problem, according to the New York Post.

To kick off the segment, Rogan noted that many corporations are run by “dorks,” and it appears that Bud Light is right up there, pretty high on the dork scale, especially after putting out what Rogan called its cliched, overtly patriotic ad as a desperate attempt to fool America into thinking they hadn’t just endorsed transgenderism with its previous ad campaign.

“Some people are dorks,” he said, adding, “And those dorks get important jobs, and they put Dylan Mulvaney on a Bud Light can! That’s what it is. These are dorks.

“And did you see the response that Bud had? The most recent response? It’s like the fucking dumbest pro-America, rah-rah, like we don’t know who you really are now?” Rogan said to guest Jim Breuer.

Rogan then pointed out that Bud’s now exited marketing VP, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, was seen on video dissing her own customers and planning to get rid of them.

“There’s like interviews with the lady who is the head of Bud Light, talking about why they did it, and the old sort of frat culture attached to Bud Light, dismissing the people and the humor of the people that like Bud Light,” Rogan explained.

“And so, they’re gonna change that with this crazy attention whore!” he said, referencing Mulvaney. “On day 365 of being a woman. I mean, we are in a fucking Cohen Brothers movie. This is a Mike Judge movie.”

Rogan then played Bud Light’s latest ad featuring an appeal to American patriotism.

“It’s so stupid and cliché, it fuckin’, it hurts my feelings, it’s so dumb!” Rogan exclaimed.

“This is a company in deep shit, bro!” Rogan said, laughing.

This all came after Rogan’s initial response to the controversy over Bud’s pitchman contract with Mulvaney was that it was no big deal. But as Bud Light has continued to make a hash out of its response to the boycott, even Rogan has been amazed at how inept the beer brand has been.

