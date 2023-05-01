Florida Panthers Restrict Ticket Sales to U.S. Residents to Keep Toronto Maple Leafs Fans Out

The Florida Panthers will be restricting ticket sales exclusively to residents of the United States in the playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After pulling a stunning upset against the Boston Bruins during overtime, winning 4-3 in game 7 last Sunday, the Florida Panthers appear poised to give themselves a home-field advantage in their series against the Maple Leafs, fearing that the die-hard Canadian fans could simply buy them up and shut the Florida fans out. The Maple Leafs advanced after winning game 6 in their series against Tampa Bay Lightning.

On the Florida Panther’s Ticketmaster website, an “Important Event Info” announcement said that tickets at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise will be restricted to U.S. residents that will be based on credit card billing addresses. However, since the Panthers play in Florida’s Broward County, which serves as home to a large number of former Canadians, the team did not want to take the chance.

“Primary sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States,” the message said. “Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders for primary tickets by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

According to WPTV, a team representative told “Canadian news outlets that the Panthers were giving Florida fans the first opportunity to purchase tickets.”

The ticket sales will be restricted to U.S. residents until Tuesday at 11 a.m. Toronto will host the first two games of the series at home before the series moves to Florida.

“Resale tickets are available for all buyers,” the Ticketmaster message said.