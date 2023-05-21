Horse Dies After Race at Churchill Downs, 9th Recent Fatality at Home of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A ninth horse died Saturday after being injured following the sixth race at Churchill Downs, making it the ninth fatality since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Swanson Lake, a 3-year-old filly, was pulled up by jockey James Graham about 100 yards past the finish line after placing fourth in the $120,000 race. She was vanned off the track.

Dr. Will Farmer, the track’s equine medical director, said Swanson Lake sustained “a significant injury to the left hind leg.” Upon further diagnostics, it was deemed inoperable and the filly was euthanized.

Trained by Mike McCarthy, Swanson Lake was winless in two career starts and had earnings of $9,200. She is owned by BG Stables.