College Football Star Jaden Hullaby Dies Suddenly at 21

Rising college football star Jaden Hullaby has died suddenly at 21, his university reported Monday.

Hullaby had played for the University of Texas and, most recently, the University of New Mexico Lobos from 2020 to 2022. He played as both a running back and a tight end and redshirted in 2021 for the Texas Longhorns before transferring to New Mexico, CBS News reported.

The schools made note of the young player’s passing on social media:

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of Jaden Hullaby. pic.twitter.com/oK12r74e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 22, 2023

Hullby was from Dallas, Texas, and played for Mansfield Timberview High School, where he won a state championship in 2017

No cause of death was given, but perhaps a hint lies in pleas from family members that the player had not been seen for some time before his passing was announced.

On Saturday, one of his relatives had taken to social media asking if anyone knew where Jaden was. He had been missing for nearly 24 hours by then, Fox News reported.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

“Jaden Hullaby was a very special person,” the Hullaby family told CBS. “He had a strong personality and brought so much joy to a room with his big smile. He was a good loyal loving brother to his younger brother Landon Hullaby and his small circle of friends. He was the friend you knew you could count on in time of need.”

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

