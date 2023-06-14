Colin Kaepernick Appears to Criticize Kevin McCarthy During Speaker’s Twitter Spat with Gavin Newsom

Former NFL second-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a swipe at Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during the speaker’s Twitter discussion with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and their argument over gun control.

Newsom and McCarthy were tweeting each other about the governor’s idea about passing a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to effectively rescind the Second Amendment and its right to bear arms.

McCarthy replied to one of Newsom’s tweets, saying there is no need for a 28th Amendment because we already have a Second Amendment.

Newsom replied, “What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state – and you’re doing nothing to address it.”

This is the tweet that Kaepernick jumped in on by adding “#KillingCounty.”

“McCarthy’s district covers parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings, and Fresno Counties in California. McCarthy is a Bakersfield native,” Fox added.

Kaepernick has become a social activist spending millions on left-wing causes and even took a shot at his former employer, calling the NFL a “slave market” for its practices of bringing new players into the fold.

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reported in January, Kaepernick is producing a mini-series called Killing County. The series is focused on an officer-involved shooting in Bakersfield, California, in McCarthy’s district.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston