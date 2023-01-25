Woke national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick is serving as executive producer on a new docuseries with ABC News Studios exploring police-involved deaths in Bakersfield, California, and in particular, the case of a police informant killed by the police.

The three-part mini-series will follow the case of Jorge Ramirez, Jr., who was killed in 2013 during a police-involved incident even though he was an off-the-books informant for them.

According to a blurb for the show, the Ramirez family will be heavily featured.

“The series takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem,” the synopsis reads, according to People. “A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth.”

“Killing County is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?” the synopsis adds.

The trailer for the series levels a series of accusations at the Bakersfield Police Department made by family members of some of those shot by officers but does not provide any statements from the police.

The series premieres on Hulu on Feb. 3.

Kaepernick has produced several woke film projects through his RA Vision Media and other companies, including a documentary on his life co-produced with Disney, and the 2021,six-episode Netflix series, Colin in Black and White.

In 2022, Kaepernick released his first children’s book; I Color Myself Different. Amazon describes the book as: follows

A joyful ode to Black and Brown lives based on real events in young Colin’s life that is perfect for every reader’s bookshelf. It’s a story of self-discovery, staying true to one’s self, and advocating for change… even when you’re very little!

In 2016, Kaepernick was one of the first players to begin protesting against the U.S.A., the flag, the police, the military, and American history by refusing to stand for the playing of the national anthem. His one-year protest against the country coincided with some of the NFL’s worst ratings in history.

