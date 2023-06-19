Young Red Sox Fan Throws Foul Ball Back into Field

Emotions were running high for Red Sox fans on Father’s Day after a little boy threw a caught foul ball back into the field.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were playing the matinee game of a double header. During the top of the third inning at Fenway Park, Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers hit a foul ball into the stands, Boston.com reported.

A fan picked up the ball and handed it to a little boy sitting behind him.

Moments later, Charlie Mulligan threw the ball back into the field. Video footage shows his father Pat attempting to block his throw. His older brother Jack is in utter disbelief of what his brother just did, buries his head in his dad’s shoulder, and cries, while Charlie appears oblivious as to why his brother is so upset.

However, the brother’s tears dried up quickly, when a staff member from the Red Sox gave the family a “baseball and jersey signed by team closer Kenley Jansen.” Jansen had watched the event unfold on one of the TV screens in the clubhouse.

Charlie told the NESN broadcast crew that his favorite player was Rafael Devers, followed by Kenley Jansen. The broadcast crew also gave the boy a signed ball from 2013 World Series champion Will Middlebrooks.

“Nice throw kid,” Middlebrooks signed on the ball.

The Red Sox won the game 6-2, and later won the evening game with a score of 4-1, according to ESPN.