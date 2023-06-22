Police: Victim Prepared to Press Assault Charges Against Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill

The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that a man is prepared to press assault charges against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an incident that occurred on June 18.

News broke on Tuesday that the player was under investigation for an alleged assault at a marina in Miami, Florida. The latest report notes, “Although the incident report released by MDPD does not name Hill or the alleged victim, officers described the incident as an argument that turned physical,” according to WTVJ-TV.

Update: The victim of the alleged assault involving #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill decided to press charges against him, according to @nbc6https://t.co/XrQgjxppzl pic.twitter.com/lc4EbtIC4F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2023

According to the police report, a man was working for Kelly Fishing Fleet on a charter boat at the marina in Haulover Park when he saw two women on a boat who did not have authorization to be there.

The worker says that while he was confronting the women, the group on the boat began arguing with him. During the argument, the victim told police that Hill slapped him on the back of the neck.

The man also said Hill was restrained by his companions.

However, police also noted that there were no visible marks on the victim, though the police paperwork does show that the man marked “yes” in the section asking if he “will proffer charges.”

No charges have been filed yet.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said Tuesday. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”

