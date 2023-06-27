NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette Escapes with His Life After SUV Catches Fire While Driving

Leonard Fournette, current free agent and former running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, survived an extreme car crash that could have ended his life or at least left him with severe injuries.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Fournette shared a video of his fully-charred Dodge Durango after it caught fire on the freeway. According to Fournette, he escaped the accident unscathed.

“Man, it was one of those days today,” Fournette wrote, “but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, but I am still blessed.”

It remains unclear as to what sparked the fire. According to CBS News, the Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 in Tampa.

Fournette first played for the LSU Tigers before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and played under quarterback Tom Brady prior to the all-star’s retirement earlier this year. Fournette became a free agent in March of this year after the Buccaneers released him. He holds the record for the youngest player with a rushing touchdown of at least 90 yards.

