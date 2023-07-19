Tiger Woods’ Ex Erica Herman Drops Her $30 Million Lawsuit Pending NDA Appeal

Erica Herman, golf great Tiger Woods’ recent ex-girlfriend, has closed out her $30 million lawsuit against the golfer’s estate pending the outcome of her appeal to have her non-disclosure agreement nullified.

Herman signed the NDA in 2017, but after the couple split up in 2023, Herman was escorted out of a residence owned by the Woods estate. She then sued Tiger, claiming they had a verbal agreement that she could live there until 2028.

In March, Herman claimed she was “tricked” into leaving the living quarters when some of the golfer’s aids told her to pack a suitcase for a “short vacation” but then told her that she was being evicted from the residence after she emerged with the suitcase in hand.

Herman also claims that Woods’ employees gathered her personal belongings at the property along with $40,000 in cash. She also says that Woods made “scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.”

Herman filed the case against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. But the case is now listed as closed, according to Martin County, Florida, court records, Fox News reported.

“The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the court document read, Fox News added.

Herman has also alleged that Woods sexually abused her, but a judge in the case says Herman’s evidence is “vague and threadbare.”

“Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, she has not done so,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger wrote in May, Fox added.

In his countersuit, Woods says that Herman is not a victim of abuse but is merely a “jilted ex-girlfriend.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston