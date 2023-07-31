17-year-old US Cycling Sensation Magnus White Killed While Training for World Championship Race

Magnus White, an ascending American teenage cycling star, was killed on Saturday after he was hit by a car while training for an upcoming race, the Associated Press reports.

He was 17 years old.

White, who lives in Boulder, Colorado, was biking near his home in preparation for the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in August in Glasgow, Scotland, when the accident occurred, USA Cycling reports.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus,” USA Cycling wrote in an Instagram post.

White burst onto the cycling scene after winning the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships. In addition, he raced in European Cyclocross and the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

White also rode for the US at the Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands last January.

The teenage star had competed at a high level in different cycling events and had only recently begun to work extensively in road racing and mountain biking.

White is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.