Aussie Swimmer Delights in Beating Team USA, Happy to Not Hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’

Australian swimming champion Cate Campbell said she is glad she won’t have to hear the U.S. national anthem after the Aussies beat the U.S. team in gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

As the championships wound down, the Australian team ended up winning 15 gold medals while the U.S. only finished with less than half that at seven. Still, with 44, the U.S. had more total medals than any other nation, just not as many of them were first-place golds. China was in third place and took home 20.

Campbell was thrilled to top the U.S. in gold, though, and taunted Americans after the U.S. team’s defeat.

“Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America,” she told the Australian media, according to Fox News. “The first night of competition, we did not have to hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me.

“If I hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris (2024 Olympics). That’s all I have to say to the U.S. Stop being sore losers,” Campbell crowed.

Campbell also blasted the U.S. team for chanting “USA, USA” and ringing a cowbell to encourage each other.

“The U.S. have this internal cowbell they ring,” Campbell told the TV station. “As someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out, ‘USA, USA’. I have never wanted to punch someone more and steal the cowbell. I really hope someone did.”

On Tuesday, American swimmer Lilly King returned the shot in a tweet.

“Sorry we aren’t so uptight we can’t cheer for our teammates as they walkout for events,” she wrote, adding, “See you in Paris.”

Sorry we aren’t so uptight we can’t cheer for our teammates as they walkout for eventsὄ See you in Paris https://t.co/wnt9Qe46GJ — Lilly King (@_king_lil) August 1, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston