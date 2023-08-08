Houston Texans Minority Owner Javier Loya Accused of Rape in Kentucky

Javier Loya, a less than one percent minority stakeholder in the Houston Texans, has been accused of rape in Kentucky, according to reports.

The former college football player who became a multi-millionaire with a natural gas brokerage company based in Texas was charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and a single count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky, CBS News reported

Three women say that Loya allegedly groped and abused them during a private party at his house over two days in 2022.

Loya reportedly hired the women to work as staff for his parties over two days in May of 2022.

Texans limited partner Javier Loya faced a civil lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct earlier this year, due an incident that allegedly happened on January 13. He now faces criminal charges from an unrelated incident. https://t.co/HSZlb0CEMh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 8, 2023

However, attorney Andrew Sarne said on Monday that his client “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence,”

Loya has already pleaded not guilty after being indicted in May and posted a $50,000 bond.

The team put out a statement saying they are aware of the charges.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the team’s statement said. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while those charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or league activities.”

Loya has owned his small stake in the team since 2002.

The case is set to go to pretrial on Aug. 22, according to Pro Football Talk.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston