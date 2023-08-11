In a plot twist no one saw coming, a group of Native Americans is threatening to boycott the Washington Commanders unless they change their name back to the Washington Redskins.

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) posted a meme to its X account (formerly known as Twitter) with the message to “Educate not eradicate,” and wants the team to go back to its original name.

🚨BREAKING: Native American Guardian’s Association Founder & President Eunice Davidson Sent a Demand Letter Today to Washington "Commanders" Ownership & Key Leadership Formally Requesting The Team Revitalize it's Relationship With The American Indian Community & Rightfully Change… pic.twitter.com/cpau4hVq6H — Native American Guardians Association (@GuardiansNative) August 7, 2023

The group, led by founder Eunice Davidson, sent a letter to the owners and executives of the Washington Commanders “Formally Requesting The Team Revitalize it’s Relationship With The American Indian Community & Rightfully Change Their Name Back to ‘The Redskins.'”

The letter blasted the team for engaging in “cancel culture” by dumping its more than 90-year-old name and said that by getting rid of the name, they are eradicating Native American culture. The group says it aims to highlight the “steadfast role in American history, including serving as counselors to the Founding Fathers in the creation of the U.S. constitution.”

The letter also recounts that the team has been close to the Native American community since all the way back in 1933 when it was originally the Boston Redskins.

“At this moment in history, we are formally requesting that the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community by (i) changing the name back to ‘The Redskins’ which recognizes America’s original inhabitants and (ii) using the team’s historic name and legacy to encourage Americans to learn about, not cancel, the history of America’s tribes and our role in the founding of this Great Nation,” the letter said.

“Should we need to encourage a national boycott similar to what happened with Anheuser Busch (Bud Light) which is now down $27 billion (note, not one brick thrown, not one highway blocked, not one bridge burned) — WE WILL DO JUST THAT,” the letter continued.

The letter also warned that it would stand its ground because, if “you don’t acknowledge history, we are doomed to repeat it.”

The Redskins officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders in Feb. of 2022 after suffering years of condemnation by left-wing advocacy groups for using the Native American name and imagery.

The group also posted a tweet slamming the state of New York for steadily erasing the Native American-based names of high school sports teams.

You can stand with Natives or stand with the eradication movement of all names and imagery. This is what they’re doing in NY State. You decide. pic.twitter.com/dCamzuwPk1 — Native American Guardians Association (@GuardiansNative) August 10, 2023

