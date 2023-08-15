Enes Freedom Mocks Trans Movement, Claims to ‘Identify’ as a Woman, Asks if WNBA is Hiring

Former NBA star and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom once again took to social media to ridicule transgender athletes with a post in which he joked that he now “identifies” as a woman and wonders if the WNBA is hiring.

“I’m identifying myself as a woman! LOL,” the Turkey-born, naturalized U.S. citizen wrote on X on Tuesday.

“From now on y’all can call me ENISHA Freedom,” he added. “I’m 7 foot and 270 pounds biological male who wants to compete in women sports.”

“Hey @WNBA, are you hiring?” he concluded.

Freedom added a photo of himself with a woman’s hairstyle photoshopped on his head.

Tuesday’s satirical post comes on the heels of an earlier shot at transgender athletes that Freedom posted last Friday in which he wondered if he should “put on a wig” and join the WNBA.

“Men don’t belong in women’s spaces,” he wrote. “Restrooms – Locker Rooms or Sports.”

“Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?” he asked.

“Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!” he concluded.

In that same post, Freedom noted that he had been blackballed from the NBA for refusing to bow down before the league’s genocidal communist Chinese partners.

The NBA has earned huge profits from China’s slave labor system as many of its products and the products of its partners and players have been and continue to be manufactured in Chinese slave labor camps.

