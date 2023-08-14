Enes Freedom on Trans Athletes: ‘Should I Put on a Wig’ and Dominate the WNBA?

Enes Kanter Freedom took a shot at transgender athletes and wondered how fair it would be if he “put on a wig” and then joined the Women’s National Basketball Association.

On Friday, the former NBA star, who changed his last name to Freedom after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, posted his message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Men don’t belong in women’s spaces,” he wrote. “Restrooms – Locker Rooms or Sports.”

“Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?” he asked.

“Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!” he concluded.

“Freedom played 11 seasons in the NBA. He has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game in 748 career games in the NBA,” Fox News added.

Freedom has a case to make on his claim of being “blackballed” from the NBA. He was a lone voice criticizing the league’s obscene collusion with the genocidal communist Chinese regime. While the NBA has paraded itself as being so concerned with “human rights” with its denunciations of the United States, the league has never condemned China for enslaving, imprisoning, and killing millions of its Uyghur minorities.

Indeed, the league has profited off China’s slave labor system by allowing many of its products and the products of its partners and players to be made in forced labor camps in China.

Freedom has claimed that he lost $50 million in personal wealth after criticizing the NBA’s relationship with the Red Chinese.

“My career ended in a very brutal way,” he said in July. “According to my manager, I lost around 50 million dollars, with all the NBA contracts and endorsement deals that I could’ve signed.”

Freedom also noted that his agent warned him: “If you say another word about the Chinese government, then you never going to play basketball in this league. No team will sign you, and all the owners who look like they care about social justice in reality all care about money and business so you won’t be playing again.”

