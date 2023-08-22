Cops Ordered to Arrest Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Over Unpaid Child Support

Law enforcement has been ordered to arrest former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown after he reportedly missed another child support payment.

According to court documents via TMZ Sports, an order to arrest Brown was issued on August 9 following his failure to pay $15,000 in child support owed to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his child.

Brown can avoid arrest, however, if he pays the $15,000 due plus an additional $5,000 penalty. The former Buccaneer has run afoul of authorities before regarding his child support. In April, an arrest order was issued for Brown after he failed to pay $30,000 in child support. Though, he paid up before being locked up.

Brown and Jackson have a daughter from a relationship that began when he was still in Pittsburgh. Since then, the two have seen their fair share of turbulence. In 2019, Jackson accused Brown of shoving her, though no charges were ever brought.

Antonio Brown played in the league for 12 years, totaling 12,291 yards and 73 touchdowns.