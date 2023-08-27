‘World Champion of What?’: US Sprinter Noah Lyles Blasts NBA Teams for Calling Themselves World Champions

US sprinter Noah Lyles had one of the greatest moments of his career when he won three gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest last week. Then, at the press conference following the event, he had one of the worst moments of his career.

Speaking to reporters after winning the 200-meter sprint, one of the three events he won where he won gold, Lyles sought to emphasize the international aspect of the World Championships by taking a shot at NBA champions.

“I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champion on their head. World champion of what?” Lyles told a laughing assembly of reporters. “The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world.

“We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA. We gotta do more. We gotta be presented to the world.”

“World champion of what? The United States?” Track and Field star Noah Lyles on NBA champs calling themselves World Champs. (via @eurosport) pic.twitter.com/do1WC2vdYb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2023

This is a remarkably ignorant statement that reflects either the fact that Lyles doesn’t watch the NBA or doesn’t pay attention.

The NBA is one of the most international sports organizations in the world. It is filled with the best players from all over the world. Evidence of this can be found in the fact that the two best players from this year’s championship team were Serbian and Canadian. If Lyles thinks there’s another championship team from another basketball league in the world that could beat the Denver Nuggets, he’s likely the only one in the world who thinks that.

The consensus best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is Greek.

And what’s up with the I love the United States “at times” thing? When are these times?

Lyles had a tremendous week and is one of the greatest athletes in the world. But, please, stay away from the microphone.