Joe Biden to Air 2024 Campaign Ads in Swing States During NFL Week One Kickoff

Joe Biden is planning to blanket the swing states with 2024 campaign ads during the NFL’s Week 1 games on Thursday and Sunday, according to a report.

The ads, reportedly titled “Got to Work,” will focus on promoting Joe Biden’s dismal economic record and will echo his claims that Bidenomics is “working,” Axios reported.

The ad claims that Biden “refused” to let the U.S. economy collapse, that he “fixed the supply chain,” made the U.S. “more energy independent,” and cut utility bills and medicine costs.

The ad closes with the claim that inflation is down to 3% and unemployment levels have reached “the lowest in decades.”

The ad will run during NFL games in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

The Biden campaign has already put $4 million into TV ads, but this week’s sweep will come in with a $25 million price tag.

Some of the claims in Biden’s ad seem dubious. For one, his claim that he has lowered utility rates is not substantiated by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which reported in May that Americans have seen their bills rise by five percent.

