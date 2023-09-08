Cowboys Launch AI-Powered Jerry Jones Hologram to Answer Fan Questions at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are launching an AI-powered hologram of Owner Jerry Jones to answer questions from curious fans at AT&T Stadium, a report says.

The hologram featuring the now 80-year-old team owner was revealed at the team’s “Meet Jerry Jones — An Interactive Experience” press conference on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The new holo-Jones will answer questions from fans put to it as part of the “Owner’s Experience Tour” at the stadium, Yahoo Sports reported.

“In partnership with AT&T and with a focus on innovative fan experience, this interactive technology allows tourgoers to ask Mr. Jones a variety of questions ranging from his early life and upbringing to his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time as the team’s Owner, President, and General Manager. The hologram consists of countless possible responses generated by AI technology that’s designed to deliver an experience similar to a real-life conversation with Jerry Jones. Ask away!” the announcement read.

The tour costs $55 a person, according to the stadium website.

In the promo video, Holo-Jones explains why he wanted to team up with AT&T for stadium naming rights, saying that he wanted the Cowboys to be associated with “Alexander Graham Bell.”

NEW at #ATTStadium: Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Ask @dallascowboys' Owner Jerry Jones questions and get his responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience. Learn More ➡️ https://t.co/JZYtOdLgj1 pic.twitter.com/b6V9AbZ8wj — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) September 7, 2023

