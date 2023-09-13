Bruce Pearl, coach for Auburn’s men’s basketball, attacked the Biden administration for its recent Iran deal to swap prisoners and give the regime $6 billion.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pearl responded to a post from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), which said that the president desecrated the anniversary of September 11 “by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful.”

“The world just got even more dangerous by another pathetic, weak US foreign policy decision,” Pearl wrote. “Rather than giving Iran 6 Billion, I would give em a 6 days. Take another hostage and you get 6 hours. We just made Iran’s terrorist regime stronger! Free their people! Know your opponent!”

The world just got even more dangerous by another pathetic, weak US foreign policy decision. Rather than giving Iran 6 Billion, I would give em a 6 days. Take another hostage and you get 6 hours. We just made Iran's terrorist regime stronger! Free their people!Know your opponent! https://t.co/NSvK8CxXTp — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) September 12, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration approved a deal with Iran to pay the country $6 billion in exchange for five detained Americans.

“The deal, according to the Associated Press (AP), entailed the Biden administration issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without U.S. sanctions. The money would then be held in Qatar’s central bank for Iran to use, reportedly for the purchase of humanitarian goods,” noted the report.

“In addition, the Biden administration agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the U.S,” it added. “According to the AP, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the deal late last week, but Congress was not notified of the deal until Monday, which was also 9/11, the 22nd anniversary of the U.S. suffering terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.