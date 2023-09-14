Popular Bodybuilding Competitor Neil Currey Dead at 34

Bodybuilder and famed Mr. Olympia competitor Neil Currey died on Sept. 11 at the age of only 34.

The announcement of the bodybuilder’s death was revealed by Currey’s former coach, Milo Sarcev.

“Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news – that my former athlete [Neil Currey] died today. My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia,” Sarcev announced on social media, the New York Post reported.

“I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP Neil, and God bless your soul,” Sarcev added.

The trainer’s initial post mentioned that Currey committed suicide, but the reference was subsequently deleted, so it has not been established how the popular bodybuilder died.

The UK-born Currey made his debut at the 2017 World Championships and finished fifth in the category of pro muscle. He then made his first entry in the Mr. Olympia contest in 2022, six years after turning pro, where he finished 16th in the Classic Physique category.

https://twitter.com/ManzXVid/status/1701804414061715500

Canadian bodybuilder Fouad Abiad was shocked by Currey’s passing and wrote, “His work ethic was second to none and he had so much potential that was still untapped.”

