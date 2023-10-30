VIDEO: Fans Wonder Whether Former NHL Player Killed by ‘Freak Accident’ or Intentional Assault with Skates

The South Yorkshire Police are continuing their investigation into the death of U.S. hockey player Adam Johnson, who suffered a slice to the neck from the skate of an opponent.

Johnson died from severe blood loss on Saturday after being struck in the neck by the skate blade of Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). The league deemed it a “freak accident” after Johnson died at a local hospital.

On Monday, South Yorkshire Police officials said, “Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.”

The Sheffield City Council told the public that its health and safety team is assisting the police.

Councillor Joe Otten added, “Firstly, our thoughts are with Adam’s family, friends, and teammates at this very sad and difficult time.

“Our health and safety team is helping South Yorkshire Police with their investigation and will assist wherever necessary,” he said.

JUST IN: Police are investigating the death of hockey player Adam Johnson after he got slashed in the neck by opposing team member Matt Petgrave's skate. Online social media users are split on whether the kick was intentional or an accident. It is currently not completely clear… pic.twitter.com/7kJRFzPilr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, Petgrave is “distraught” and has been “receiving vile messages online.”

Johnson, 29, an undrafted NHL player with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2020, only joined the Nottingham Panthers a few months ago.

His fiancée, Ryan Wolfe, is despondent, writing, “I’ll miss you forever and love you always,” the BBC noted.

In response to the accident, the EIHL warned players to wear neck guards on the ice, a safety feature already required by leagues in Finland and Sweden.

Despite the investigation, though, one UK legal expert told Newsweek that it is unlikely that Petgrave could face manslaughter charges.

“From what I have read on the news, it seems very unlikely the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) would prosecute: for manslaughter, you need either gross negligence – a really large departure from normal standards of care such as to justify criminal liability; or an unlawful and dangerous act – the latter only likely if for example there had be a pretty flagrant breach of the sport’s rules,” said Nicola Lacey, professor of law, gender and social policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“If it was really a ‘freak accident,’ neither of those tests would be met; and the CPS can only prosecute where there is a realistic chance of conviction,” Lacey added.

The police are also trying to tamp down the situation.

“We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries,” police officials said.

However, on social media, fans did not hold back from speculating.

It's absolutely intentional, nothing about his motion or movement was natural. Played hockey for a decade, he wasn't contacted in a way to lose control of his leg (IE flipped or anything) and you can see a kicking motion. Also known dirty player, so benefit of doubt gone — Topo Gigio | topo.sol (@TopoGigio_sol) October 30, 2023

Last I checked, you are playing hockey not soccer, your skate should never leave the ice to make any type of player contact especially up in the neck area! Definitely needs to be looked at! — StormTrooper45 (@lock_twist) October 30, 2023

I’ve played and coached hockey. If you lift your foot even 3 feet above the ice, it’s the result of an un-natural hockey move. But lifting it 5.5 feet to be able to connect with a 6 foot hockey player’s neck would require deliberation. This was a roundhouse kick that should… — Darth Blinken (@DarthBlinken) October 30, 2023

He clearly kicked him on purpose. — Queen of Everything! (@kollinsbebby) October 30, 2023

This should be involuntary manslaughter at a minimum. — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) October 30, 2023

On the other hand, others believed the tragic act could have been an accident.

believe it or not, these types of incidents do happen in hockey. i’ve always been worrisome of ice skates and how sharp they are and what it could do to a hockey player. — Hotep Davei (@Davei_Boi) October 30, 2023

I’ve reserved judgment but this was a fantastically slowed down video which shows the forces at play. I’ve played hockey for over 30 years and know a lot about physics. Look at his left ankle in this frame. It very well could have been an tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/xcCInAyHXi — Anthony Potachniuk (@anthoNYUPoly) October 30, 2023

b

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston