WATCH: ‘That’s F*cked Up’: Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith Becomes Enraged After He Discovers Wife’s OnlyFans Page

Former NBA player Joe Smith has just learned that his wife has her own OnlyFane page, and he is not happy about it at all.

Smith, who is married to Kisha Chavis, a former adult actress who performed under the name Yasmine Pendavis, let his frustrations be known after his wife revealed she had a XXX subscription-based profile.

“Just finding out you got an OnlyFans page all these years,” Smith vented.

“That’s bullsh*t,” Smith said. “That’s f*cked ed up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s f*cked up.”

Chavis pushed back, citing the couple’s apparently dire financial straits.

“You knew who the f*ck I was when you met me. I thought I would never have to go back to anything like this again. But, unfortunately, that’s not the case right now.”

Chavis also said she didn’t see what the big deal was because she wasn’t performing sex acts with other people on her OnlyFans page.

The video quickly went viral and gained millions of views and interactions. Now, is it real? Was this really Joe Smith finding out for the first time that his wife had opened an OnlyFans page? Or was this a staged reaction video to help promote her OnlyFans page?

The answer? I have no idea. I know this, though. If it was staged, it was very creative.