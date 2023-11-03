‘I Love You, Ariel’: NFL, NBA Players Team Up for Birthday Message to Israeli Boy Who Lost Entire Family in Oct. 7 Terror Attack

A group of NFL and NBA players teamed up to record a happy birthday message for a now 13-year-old Israeli boy who lost his entire family during the horrendous terror attack on Southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Ariel Zohar had gone out for a morning jog that terrible day and was separated from his family when the terrorists struck. Unfortunately, the teen’s mother, Yasmin, 49; father, Yaniv, 54; two sisters, Tehelet, 20, and Keshet, 18; and his maternal grandmother, Haim Livne, were all murdered at their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz by the Hamas terrorists during their rampage.

#Israel Funeral for 4 members of the Zohar family, Yaniv, Yasmin, Keshet and Tchelat who were murdered in #Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz when alarms warned Hamas rockets launched at area people took cover. Photo by Yosi Zeliger/TPS #OperationIronSwords.#TPS_One_Photo_a_Day pic.twitter.com/cx3WCtBDel — TPS – Israel's News Agency (@TPS_News_co_il) October 17, 2023

The group of pro athletes here in the U.S. heard that the young man is an avid sports fan, so they cooperated to produce a birthday video, The Algemeiner reported.

Those who teamed up for the video include football players Dez Bryant and DeSean Jackson; basketball players Tyler Herro, Isaiah Thomas, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, and Michael Porter Jr.; and former basketball player Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

“Heartbreaking: 12-YEAR-OLD Israeli boy Ariel Zohar went out on a jog on the morning of October 7th and came back home to find his mother, father, sisters, and grandfather brutally murdered by the Hamas Terrorists,” an X post featuring the video reads.

“I just want to wish you a happy 13th birthday,” Miami Heat player Tyler Herro said in the video. “My prayers are with you. I hope you keep your head high and enjoy this amazing day you turn 13. You have our support here in Miami, and God bless you, and I hope you have an amazing day.”

Former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson added, “Stay strong during these tough times,” and told Ariel, “I’m saluting you. You got it, brother. We are all with you. Much love, bro.”

“What’s up Ariel. This is Dez Bryant,” the former Cowboys player chimed in. “Just want to stop by and wish you a happy birthday. Stay blessed. Stay strong. You got some reals behind you.”

“The words… I can’t describe what you’ve been going through,” said ex-Celtics player Glen Davis. “I just know that I’m praying for you for healing, praying for you for a great, bright future, and we love you, man … I love you, Ariel. Happy birthday, my man. Keep your head up, bro. We’re supporting you, man.”

A joint funeral for the young man’s family was held on October 17 in Rishon LeTsiyon. An estimated 1,000 people attended to pay their respects.

Ariel will be raised by his aunt, the family said.

