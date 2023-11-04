WATCH: ‘Embarrassing’: Fans React to USC QB Caleb Williams Sobbing Uncontrollably After Loss to Washington

USC quarterback and presumptive #1 overall pick Caleb Williams let go of his emotions in the embrace of family Saturday night after the Trojans’ 52-42 defeat at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

ESPN lingered on Williams as his body shook from obvious weeping while being held by his mother, who kept a sign over his face so the cameras could not get a look at his face.

Oh wow, Caleb Williams is crying on the sidelines after losing to Washington.https://t.co/AGGR5MVnPg pic.twitter.com/luZBje8FQ8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2023

It’s no secret that Williams played the game passionately. Through the air and on the ground, he accounted for 328 yards and four touchdowns. However, fan reactions to Williams’ intensely emotional display were very mixed.

This dude played his heart out…..was absolutely gassed at the end of the game and had nothing left. Respect to Caleb Williams https://t.co/EXP0VuCn3b — Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) November 5, 2023

My estimation of Caleb Williams as a man just fucking plummeted. pic.twitter.com/TjojfA3x99 — Nelson (@BelgerNelson) November 5, 2023

I done seen Caleb Williams cry like 6 times in my life and ion know this mane — ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) November 5, 2023

How it started for Caleb Williams…. How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y — 1st & Goal Podcast 🎙 (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023

Are you kidding me. If I’m an NFL team, looking at a guy sobbing like a baby, I’m thinking Ryan leaf. — Twiggy (@JamesWa35223941) November 5, 2023

There’s always a chance he’s crying cause he knows he’s going to the bears — RGF (@rgfray1) November 5, 2023

No NFL team wants that — Rahl Reviews (@RahlReviews) November 5, 2023

This is the guy that wants partial ownership of an NFL team??? — Hard Knocks Philosophy (@plusEVwagers) November 5, 2023

Williams’ tenure with USC will be remembered with high personal accolades, such as winning the Heisman Trophy. But, ultimately, unfulfilled team goals as USC would not win a Pac-12 championship during his tenure. It’s doubtful that his crying episode will hurt his draft status. But he might want to stay off social media for a few days.