WATCH: ‘Embarrassing’: Fans React to USC QB Caleb Williams Sobbing Uncontrollably After Loss to Washington

Dylan Gwinn

USC quarterback and presumptive #1 overall pick Caleb Williams let go of his emotions in the embrace of family Saturday night after the Trojans’ 52-42 defeat at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

ESPN lingered on Williams as his body shook from obvious weeping while being held by his mother, who kept a sign over his face so the cameras could not get a look at his face.

It’s no secret that Williams played the game passionately. Through the air and on the ground, he accounted for 328 yards and four touchdowns. However, fan reactions to Williams’ intensely emotional display were very mixed.

Williams’ tenure with USC will be remembered with high personal accolades, such as winning the Heisman Trophy. But, ultimately, unfulfilled team goals as USC would not win a Pac-12 championship during his tenure. It’s doubtful that his crying episode will hurt his draft status. But he might want to stay off social media for a few days.

