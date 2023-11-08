Former Colts Player and Super Bowl Champ Matt Ulrich Dead at 41

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich has died at only 41, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Colts owner Jim Irsay, who made the announcement in a November 8 X post.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay wrote. “Matt was with us only two seasons but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Irsay did not disclose the cause or the circumstances surrounding the player’s death.

Ulrich hailed from Streamwood High School in the western suburb of Chicago and went on to attend Northwestern. He joined the Colts in 2005 as an undrafted agent and won a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XLI.

“Again, seeing the confetti come down Colts colors and be able to hold the Lombardi Trophy, everyone being on the field, I had to remind myself to take one moment for myself – it was good advice I got from someone that if you do win it take that last moment to look back at the tunnel and just look at the scoreboard, look at the field, and just know you’re at the pinnacle of sports,” Ulrich told Montana Sports in 2019. “And that’s quite an awesome feeling.”

Ulrich only played two seasons in the NFL and noted in an interview that it was hard for him as an undrafted agent because he was constantly expected to beat out drafted players.

Ulrich ended up in Montana with a company named Profitable Ideas Exchange.

On his company bio page, Ulrich spoke of his love for Montana.

“My wife and I always dreamed of raising our family in Bozeman, MT, but 20 years ago there were far fewer professional jobs available,” he wrote. “It warms my heart that when we delight clients and grow our business, we create new jobs here in Montana for families who have the same dreams I did.”

He also spoke about how close he was to his family.

“Keeping up with my four preteen sons is the highlight of my life and keeps me on my toes,” he wrote. “I also invest my time in helping young athletes in our area reach their full potential through coaching and training — this is one of my true passions. I can also often be found at the gym, where I recently bench-pressed 505 pounds at the age of 40 — the goal-setting doesn’t stop!”

