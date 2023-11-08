VIDEO: High School Football Coach Fired After Punching Player

A high school football coach in Florida has been fired after a video of him punching a player in the head during a game went viral last weekend.

In the video, picked up on hundreds of accounts after being posted by former NFL player and current high school football coach Kevin Dobbs, a player is seen racing off the field after realizing he wasn’t supposed to be in on the play. However, as he reaches the sidelines, an angry assistant coach for Jesuit High School punches him in the head.

Following the game, Jesuit High School president Fr. Richard C. Hermes, S.J. sent a letter to all parents informing them that the coach had been fired.

I am writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred this past Friday night during the Jesuit home football game. Between plays on the field, one of our part-time assistant coaches struck a Jesuit player on the helmet as the player was coming off the field and onto the sideline. This behavior contradicts what the school stands for and is completely contrary to the expectation we have for coaches, moderators, and faculty members, who are to be role models for our students and mentors in their development as young men. We have reached out to the student, who was not injured in the incident, and to his family. We have met with the coach and informed him that he will no longer be coaching Jesuit football or assisting the school in any other capacity. The mission of Jesuit is to provide a Christian formation and education for our students. This requires that we maintain an environment for them that is safe, supportive, and conducive to their well-being and growth. This standard applies to all activities, inside and outside the classroom. We are reviewing our internal procedures and staff training to ensure that this standard is upheld by all Jesuit personnel, full-time and part-time. Thank you for your prayers and encouragement in helping us to better fulfill our mission.

Jesuit won the game over Tampa Catholic, 66-35.