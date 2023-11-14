‘My Foundation Is My Faith’: Houston Texans Star C.J. Stroud Talks Faith in God

C.J. Stroud, star quarterback for the Houston Texans who racked up an impressive victory against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, recently opened up about his faith in God.

Stroud talked about experiencing God’s grace and mercy during an interview with Fox News.

“For me, it’s a lot of prayer,” Stroud said. “A lot of knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle. I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love Him for that. It’s not about me. It’s about Him and His glory. So I think that’s where it comes from. I think God made me like that.”

Stroud expressed gratitude to God for allowing him to keep calm even when “everything is going crazy.”

“I’ve been through a lot. Not only in football but things that made me chill when everything is going crazy,” he said. “And I thank God for putting that (in) me because that’s something that you need playing in this position — is lead. That defense over there they didn’t blink even though they were giving up big plays.

“They knew it would come down to the wire — we knew that too,” he added.

Stroud had previously opened up about his faith, telling Fox News before the NFL Draft that he keeps God first.

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith.

“It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work everyday to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encourage anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.