WATCH: Draymond Green Ejected After Putting Rudy Gobert in Headlock

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected early in the first quarter after putting Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a fight at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The fight ensued after Warriors star Klay Thompson got into an altercation with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels.
The Warriors and Timberwolves got chippy just two minutes into their in-season tournament game 😳
The benches cleared quickly as the two teams tangled in a swirling melee, eventually resulting in Green’s ejection. Green also repeatedly ignored Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s repeated attempts to get him to release Gobert. Thompson and McDaniels were also ejected.
After the game, Gobert blasted Green for his actions and insisted that the Warriors star always finds a way to get himself ejected when Golden State forward Steph Curry is not playing.
