WATCH: Draymond Green Ejected After Putting Rudy Gobert in Headlock

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected early in the first quarter after putting Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a fight at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The fight ensued after Warriors star Klay Thompson got into an altercation with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels.

The benches cleared quickly as the two teams tangled in a swirling melee, eventually resulting in Green’s ejection. Green also repeatedly ignored Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s repeated attempts to get him to release Gobert. Thompson and McDaniels were also ejected.

hes been waiting to do this forever pic.twitter.com/b5ZmWzgyWw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2023

After the game, Gobert blasted Green for his actions and insisted that the Warriors star always finds a way to get himself ejected when Golden State forward Steph Curry is not playing.

“It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph [Curry] is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected,” Gobert said. “Because every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play — it’s his guy Steph. He’ll do anything he can to get ejected.”I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that’s just clown behavior. Not much to say. It’s clown behavior.”Green has a long history of fighting and has even fought his own teammates. The NBA has not yet said whether Green will be suspended.