WATCH: Colorado’s Deion Sanders Just Learned that Mount Rushmore is in South Dakota, Not Los Angeles

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders may know football, but geography and national monuments, not so much, after his latest admission about the location of the famed American park Mount Rushmore.

The first-year coach seemed like a first-year student during his Tuesday press conference ahead of his team’s last game of the year when he referred to “those little four heads” in “California,” the Messenger reported.

“My expectations are out of the darn park. You gotta understand. Cmon, man. What’s those little four heads that’s in California? What they call those? The people’s faces engraved…. [reporter says: “Mount Rushmore?”]… I sat up there,” he exclaimed.

But when laughter broke out in the room, the coach seemed a bit confused.

Then, someone off stage let him know that Mount Rushmore was in South Dakota.

“It’s in where? I thought it was in L.A. all this time! Wow, my geography. That’s the Hollywood thing? I’m sorry,” Sanders said with a laugh. “Thank you for educating me. Jesus, South Dakota.”

Deion Sanders amusingly learned today Mount Rushmore is in South Dakota, and not California as he had thought #buffs pic.twitter.com/CF5LCXIu6k — Patrick Djordjevic (@patdjordjevic) November 21, 2023

The Buffaloes’ record, though, was no laughing matter. After winning three in a row at the start of the season and being touted as the next great team, Colorado went on to lose seven in a row, placing them in last place in the Pac-12, a record that left them on the outside looking in and unqualified to earn a bowl game slot.

Despite the disappointing record, he noted they have done better than Colorado’s even worse 1-11 record from 2022.

“We’re doing tremendously much more than what was done. So you got to put it in perspective; there’s some things that we accomplished that are tremendous and some things that we didn’t,” Sanders insisted. “We’re taking a step in the right direction — two steps in the right directions, as a matter of fact.”

“We pretty much put a mark in college football and what we’re going to do from here on, it will never be the same. I promise you that because I know how we recruiting. I know what I know,” Sanders said. “And I know where we headed and you got to be crazy if you can’t see it. It’s easy to look at us play and say ‘okay all they need is that, that, that and that, and they straight? How many times have you said that?”

