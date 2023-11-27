Security Cam Shows UFC Champ Sean Strickland Holding Trespasser at Gunpoint in Front of His Home

It’s never a good idea to trespass onto someone’s property. It’s an even less good idea to trespass onto the property of the undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

Dramatic, recently released security video shows UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland confronting and holding a man at gunpoint in front of his home in Las Vegas.

On Monday, Strickland posted the video to his Instagram account. The footage shows a man walking onto Strickland’s driveway and crouching between two cars. In the next frame, we see Strickland himself exiting the home and striding purposefully towards the driveway. Another man in a red shirt joins Strickland as the pair move to confront the trespasser, who is now in the street trying to flee. Strickland walks in front of the man, shoves him to the ground, and points a gun at him while telling him to “sit the f*ck down.”

Here’s what Strickland had to say about the incident in his Insta caption.

Here’s what I know….

The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car..

He was arrested.

There is something poetic about a guy allegedly beating a woman and then running only to find himself on his back staring up at the barrel of the UFC middleweight champion’s gun—kind of a feel-good story of the day.

Strickland will defend his middleweight crown against South African Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 on January 20.