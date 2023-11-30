‘Did AI Write This?’: Fans Blast SI for Naming Deion Sanders ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ Despite 4-8 Record

Sports Illustrated magazine has recognized Deion Sanders as its “Sportsperson of the Year” after his first year as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program, despite having one of the worst records in college football.

Sanders was hailed as the great new thing in football when his team won a few games early out of the box. But the Buffaloes then foundered and won only one game out of their last nine. The team ended the season with a 4-8 record, ended up in last place in the Pac-12, didn’t beat a single team with a winning record, and didn’t even have enough wins to be invited to a bowl game.

Despite these failures, SI still hails Sanders as “Coach Prime” and insists that he is “just getting started.”

“In less than a year, Coach Prime has not only transformed a moribund Colorado football program. He’s also breathed fresh life into the campus and transformed a community,” the magazine gushed in its November 30 article.

It is an interesting take for a coach and a team surrounded by a lot of hype that has not been realized on the field.

The high praise for Sanders seemed a bit off to many on social media, especially in light of his dismal ending record. It was as if Sports Illustrated had written its story before the season even began.

