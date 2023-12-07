Pro Jon Rahm Jumps to LIV Golf a Year After Saying His ‘Heart’ is with the PGA Tour

Despite repeated proclamations of support for the PGA Tour, Spanish golf pro Jon Rahm has now announced that he is headed to LIV Golf.

According to Fox News, Rahm might be raking in as much as $300 million over three years.

Rahm, 29, had previously blasted those who jumped ship from the PGA Tour to LIV as those willing to ignore the great history of the PGA.

“Yeah, money is great… Would our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No. It would not change one bit,” Rahm claimed in 2022. “Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I made, and I’d live a very happy life and not play golf again. I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world.”

He said, “I’ve always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that. There’s a meaning when you win the Memorial championship. There’s a meaning when you win Arnold Palmer’s event at Bay Hill. There’s a meaning when you win LA, Torrey (Pines), some of these historic venues. That, to me, matters a lot.”

He ended his soliloquy piously insisting, “My heart is with the PGA Tour.”

It now appears that the money may have been a bit more appealing than he let on.

It is hard to say how long this move has been in preparation, but Rahm pulled out of the Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy TGL golf league, saying that while it was a “great opportunity,” it would “require a level of commitment that I can’t offer.”

It is unknown, though, if Rahm was already contemplating his jump to LIV last month.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston