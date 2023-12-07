REPORT: Panthers’ Hayden Hurst Suffering from Post Traumatic Amnesia After Vicious Hit

Dylan Gwinn

The father of Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst posted on social media that an independent neurologist determined his son is suffering the effects of post-traumatic amnesia after sustaining a vicious hit against the Bears last month.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” Jerry Hurst wrote. “Prayers appreciated!”

The post was captioned by neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, who expressed concern over the report.

Despite this report, Hurst participated in Wednesday’s practice but wore a red shirt to signify that he was a non-contact participant.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines post-traumatic amnesia as the time from the moment of injury to the time of resumption of standard continuous memory.

Hurst, the 25th overall pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 Draft, is in his 6th year in the league and his second in Carolina. This year, Hurst has 18 catches for 184 yards.

