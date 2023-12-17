New Mexico State Coach Alleges that Fresno State Denied Use of Field for Practice: ‘That’s Chickensh*t!’

New Mexico State Aggies football coach Jerry Kill has raised eyebrows by accusing University of New Mexico Lobos Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez of blocking the Aggies from using the Lobos field for practice.

Kill, who took the Aggies to the New Mexico Bowl against the Bulldogs, losing 37-10, claims that Nuñez moved to block his team from using New Mexico’s field for practice due to an incident earlier this year, according to Fox News.

The coach feels that Nuñez was still furious over an incident earlier this year when Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia urinated on the New Mexico logo in the school’s indoor practice facility.

The Aggies coach added that he was about to be forced to use a local high school field until New Mexico Bowl director Jeff Siembieda stepped in to open the college’s field to coach Kill.

“I hope the AD here gets the same damn discipline with the people around this state that Diego got because he deserves it,” Kill said, lashing out. “It don’t bother me a damn bit. When he don’t let us… practice in the indoor facility, when he don’t want us to do this and do that, that’s chickenshit.”

“I don’t care, that’s my opinion, if I get in trouble, I don’t give a shit either,” Kill added. “Because I can go down to Mexico tomorrow, drink margaritas, and let you all enjoy your life because I’ll be enjoying mine. But I’ve got class. I’ve had class my whole life.”

For his part, Nuñez struck back and denied Kill’s accusation.

Nuñez said that neither he nor his school would “would never stand in the way” of allowing any team to use his school’s facilities ahead of a game. Nuñez also suggested that the accusations that he would try to retaliate against another team are “both misguided and offensive.”

The Aggies’ loss to Fresno State was their first bowl game loss in their history.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston