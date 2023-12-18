Tom Brady has come to the defense of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee after the NFL suspended him for the remainder of the season by violating player safety rules in his recent hit against Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Over the weekend, Pittman leaped into the air to catch a pass mid-field only to have his head slam directly into the shoulder of Damontae Kazee in a hit that could have easily snapped his neck. Pittman left the field with a concussion, while Kazee was ejected from the game. Take a look at the stunning moment:

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended for the remainder of the season for this hit on Michael Pittman Jr in Saturday’s game Pittman remains in concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/Tuqk0oVog6 — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) December 18, 2023

The NFL later decided to suspend Kazee for the season, a move that former all-star quarterback Tom Brady said was unfair.

“Nobody likes seeing players get hurt. But hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits,” Brady wrote in the comments on an Instagram post. “Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places, and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas.”

“To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat-out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!” he added.

As noted by Fox News, Brady has previously asserted that quarterbacks also bear some degree of accountability when a wide receiver takes a bad hit. In 2021, for instance, he said that a quarterback has “gotta protect yourself and your players. It shouldn’t be the responsibility of your opponent to protect you.”

It should be noted that Kazee had multiple offenses throughout the season. According to ESPN, “Kazee has been previously fined five times for various unnecessary roughness violations for a total of $59,030 this season.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

“Exemplum: Why a Christian Thriller Made for $10,000 is Better Than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge of The Stream.

“You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto of Hollywood in Toto.